All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4159 Florence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4159 Florence Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:12 PM

4159 Florence Drive

4159 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4159 Florence Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Dream townhome near Las Colinas with natural light and an amazing living experience! Layout features 3 bedrooms, all up with 2 living areas. Beautiful hardwood floors and tile, no carpet. Granite countertops in the kitchen with SS Refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings. Patio with a place for grilling. Excellent location close to PGBT, Hwy 114, 635, 183, DFW airport and even quite close to Love Field! Love the outdoors? Golfing, outside trails and parks are nearby! Open patio with spacious backyard. HOA is paid by the landlord, includes: Blanket Insurance, front yard maintenance & access to the Community Pool. Great living and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 Florence Drive have any available units?
4159 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4159 Florence Drive have?
Some of 4159 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4159 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4159 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4159 Florence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4159 Florence Drive offers parking.
Does 4159 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 Florence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4159 Florence Drive has a pool.
Does 4159 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4159 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4159 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas