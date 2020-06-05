4159 Florence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Dream townhome near Las Colinas with natural light and an amazing living experience! Layout features 3 bedrooms, all up with 2 living areas. Beautiful hardwood floors and tile, no carpet. Granite countertops in the kitchen with SS Refrigerator. Vaulted ceilings. Patio with a place for grilling. Excellent location close to PGBT, Hwy 114, 635, 183, DFW airport and even quite close to Love Field! Love the outdoors? Golfing, outside trails and parks are nearby! Open patio with spacious backyard. HOA is paid by the landlord, includes: Blanket Insurance, front yard maintenance & access to the Community Pool. Great living and location!