4151 Nia Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:12 AM

4151 Nia Drive

4151 Nia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4151 Nia Drive, Irving, TX 75038
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Minutes from Las Colinas in Irving, DFW Airport and minutes to upscale shopping, restaurants and music venues including nearby Toyota Music Factory. Situated between Dallas and Ft. Worth gives you easy access to both. Beautiful Mediterranean Townhome with guest bedroom & full bath downstairs and Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Double walk in closets in Master, tons of storage space throughout, Open floorplan with spacious living room for entertaining, Almond Oak faux wood flooring throughout first floor, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and pet friendly. Front lawn maintained by HOA. Private Corner lot!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4151 Nia Drive have any available units?
4151 Nia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 Nia Drive have?
Some of 4151 Nia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Nia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Nia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Nia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4151 Nia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4151 Nia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4151 Nia Drive offers parking.
Does 4151 Nia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Nia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Nia Drive have a pool?
No, 4151 Nia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Nia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4151 Nia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Nia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4151 Nia Drive has units with dishwashers.

