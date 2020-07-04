4151 Nia Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Minutes from Las Colinas in Irving, DFW Airport and minutes to upscale shopping, restaurants and music venues including nearby Toyota Music Factory. Situated between Dallas and Ft. Worth gives you easy access to both. Beautiful Mediterranean Townhome with guest bedroom & full bath downstairs and Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Double walk in closets in Master, tons of storage space throughout, Open floorplan with spacious living room for entertaining, Almond Oak faux wood flooring throughout first floor, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and pet friendly. Front lawn maintained by HOA. Private Corner lot!