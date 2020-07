Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room new construction

A beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath single family home with Study,Gameroom and media room Newly constructed with Coppell schooling available for rent immediately .It’s available with both options furnished and unfurnished based on short and long term lease.

Well furnished home like you see in the pictures are available for $3700/month.