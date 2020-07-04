4120 Nia Drive

Amenities
ALMOST BRAND NEW townhome has the best location as an end unit! Tucked away in the sought after neighborhood of Las Brisas Town Homes with a large private backyard and gorgeous open floor plan. features neutral carpet, paint and designer lighting throughout. Dream kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, tile back splash & floors is open to the family room. Huge master bedroom & bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms & living areas. Close to area shopping & restaurants. GREAT LOCATION!Small Pet allow!