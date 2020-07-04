All apartments in Irving
4120 Nia Drive
4120 Nia Drive

4120 Nia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Nia Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ALMOST BRAND NEW townhome has the best location as an end unit! Tucked away in the sought after neighborhood of Las Brisas Town Homes with a large private backyard and gorgeous open floor plan. features neutral carpet, paint and designer lighting throughout. Dream kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, tile back splash & floors is open to the family room. Huge master bedroom & bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms & living areas. Close to area shopping & restaurants. GREAT LOCATION!Small Pet allow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Nia Drive have any available units?
4120 Nia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Nia Drive have?
Some of 4120 Nia Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Nia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Nia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Nia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 Nia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4120 Nia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4120 Nia Drive offers parking.
Does 4120 Nia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Nia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Nia Drive have a pool?
No, 4120 Nia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Nia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4120 Nia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Nia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Nia Drive has units with dishwashers.

