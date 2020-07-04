4120 Nia Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ALMOST BRAND NEW townhome has the best location as an end unit! Tucked away in the sought after neighborhood of Las Brisas Town Homes with a large private backyard and gorgeous open floor plan. features neutral carpet, paint and designer lighting throughout. Dream kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, tile back splash & floors is open to the family room. Huge master bedroom & bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms & living areas. Close to area shopping & restaurants. GREAT LOCATION!Small Pet allow!