4113 Esters Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great condo in great location. Updated with new laminate wood flooring throughout living areas, bedroom and kitchen, resurfaced counters and recent appliances. Shows just like new. Unit also includes washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom features large walk-in closet. Nice size living room with an abundance of light and a fireplace to make you feel at home. Shaded balcony for sitting out in the evenings. Complex has a nice refreshing pool for hot summer days. Close to freeways, schools and public transportation. One covered parking space and plenty of uncovered parking spaces.