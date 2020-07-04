All apartments in Irving
4113 Esters Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:17 PM

4113 Esters Road

4113 Esters Road · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Esters Road, Irving, TX 75038
Song

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great condo in great location. Updated with new laminate wood flooring throughout living areas, bedroom and kitchen, resurfaced counters and recent appliances. Shows just like new. Unit also includes washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom features large walk-in closet. Nice size living room with an abundance of light and a fireplace to make you feel at home. Shaded balcony for sitting out in the evenings. Complex has a nice refreshing pool for hot summer days. Close to freeways, schools and public transportation. One covered parking space and plenty of uncovered parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Esters Road have any available units?
4113 Esters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Esters Road have?
Some of 4113 Esters Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Esters Road currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Esters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Esters Road pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Esters Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4113 Esters Road offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Esters Road offers parking.
Does 4113 Esters Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 Esters Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Esters Road have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Esters Road has a pool.
Does 4113 Esters Road have accessible units?
No, 4113 Esters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Esters Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Esters Road has units with dishwashers.

