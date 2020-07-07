All apartments in Irving
4109 Crest Ridge Drive
4109 Crest Ridge Drive

4109 Crest Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Crest Ridge Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Townlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*FOR RENT* Welcome Home to this beautiful 2-story, 3-bed, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage home in Towne Lake subdivision. Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, nice backyard. Downstairs features formal living with wood burning fireplace, a second living, formal dining, half bathroom, and spacious kitchen with refrigerator. Upstairs features master suite, two non-master bedrooms, and the non-master full bath. House location is great with easy access to Belt Line Rd, Hwy 161, Hwy 183, train station and DFW airport. Don't miss this ready to go house. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive have any available units?
4109 Crest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4109 Crest Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Crest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Crest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Crest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Crest Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Crest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Crest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Crest Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Crest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Crest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Crest Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

