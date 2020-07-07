4109 Crest Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*FOR RENT* Welcome Home to this beautiful 2-story, 3-bed, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage home in Towne Lake subdivision. Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, nice backyard. Downstairs features formal living with wood burning fireplace, a second living, formal dining, half bathroom, and spacious kitchen with refrigerator. Upstairs features master suite, two non-master bedrooms, and the non-master full bath. House location is great with easy access to Belt Line Rd, Hwy 161, Hwy 183, train station and DFW airport. Don't miss this ready to go house. Won't last long!