Amenities

pet friendly furnished refrigerator

Amazing location, plenty of space, only 1 story for your comfort. Irving ISD, Great Schools, Nice backyard, RV space to park your very own.Big kitchen with sitting area and bay window, do not miss this out. Landlord allows one little dog. No smoking inside please. The property is furnished right now if you take it furnished price will be higher extra 200. If you do not need the furniture then lease stays as it is now.