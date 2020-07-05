All apartments in Irving
3921 Olympia Street

3921 Olympia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Olympia Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Irving! - SUPER CUTE spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the Irving Mall! Look at your maps to see... Easy access to highways and schools! Garage spaces! 2 living areas! HUGE fenced yard with open patio! Refrigerator included, but not warranted. Look at pics to see how cute the paint, flooring, kitchen and baths are! Come see it before it's leased! Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet fee is $350. You can apply on our website www.reedycreekms.com. Application fee is $45 per adult (18+). Owner does not accept housing vouchers!

(RLNE3612506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Olympia Street have any available units?
3921 Olympia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Olympia Street have?
Some of 3921 Olympia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Olympia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Olympia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Olympia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Olympia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Olympia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Olympia Street offers parking.
Does 3921 Olympia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Olympia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Olympia Street have a pool?
No, 3921 Olympia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Olympia Street have accessible units?
No, 3921 Olympia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Olympia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Olympia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

