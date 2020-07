Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground

Brand new beautiful single story home built in 2020 with wood floors in living area. Coppell ISD. Chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, granite counters, large covered patio, and lovely backyard for entertaining. 4 bedrooms and nice study with double french doors. Lots of storage throughout. Stonegate subdivision with neighborhood playground and park. Great location with easy access to major highways!