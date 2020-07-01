3501 Bangor Court E

Amenities

Available first week in July! Totally remodeled spacious home close to Las Colinas for lease. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, new paint and flooring throughout home. Custom lighting. Walk in frameless shower featuring glass tile and new vanities. Kitchen features NEW stainless appliances, cabinets, granite tops. Walk-in closets. Large fenced backyard. Includes fridge, range, washer,dryer, dishwasher, microwave. Great home on a corner lot. One or two max pets allowed with some breed restrictions and pet deposit required. Application and application fee required. No smoking allowed.