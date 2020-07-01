All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3501 Bangor Court E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3501 Bangor Court E
Last updated May 19 2019 at 5:48 PM

3501 Bangor Court E

3501 Bangor Ct E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Arts District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3501 Bangor Ct E, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available first week in July! Totally remodeled spacious home close to Las Colinas for lease. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, new paint and flooring throughout home. Custom lighting. Walk in frameless shower featuring glass tile and new vanities. Kitchen features NEW stainless appliances, cabinets, granite tops. Walk-in closets. Large fenced backyard. Includes fridge, range, washer,dryer, dishwasher, microwave. Great home on a corner lot. One or two max pets allowed with some breed restrictions and pet deposit required. Application and application fee required. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Bangor Court E have any available units?
3501 Bangor Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Bangor Court E have?
Some of 3501 Bangor Court E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Bangor Court E currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Bangor Court E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Bangor Court E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Bangor Court E is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Bangor Court E offer parking?
No, 3501 Bangor Court E does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Bangor Court E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Bangor Court E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Bangor Court E have a pool?
No, 3501 Bangor Court E does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Bangor Court E have accessible units?
No, 3501 Bangor Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Bangor Court E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Bangor Court E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas