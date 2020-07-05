3466 N Belt Line Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Irving 1/1$755 Gated, Pool - Property Id: 39331



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Irving unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, 2 Laundry rooms,

W/D connections, Fire places, Frost free refrigerator

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39331

Property Id 39331



(RLNE4754412)