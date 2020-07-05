All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3466 N Belt Line Rd

3466 N Beltline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3466 N Beltline Rd, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Irving 1/1$755 Gated, Pool - Property Id: 39331

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Irving unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, 2 Laundry rooms,
W/D connections, Fire places, Frost free refrigerator
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39331
Property Id 39331

(RLNE4754412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have any available units?
3466 N Belt Line Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have?
Some of 3466 N Belt Line Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 N Belt Line Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3466 N Belt Line Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 N Belt Line Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd offer parking?
No, 3466 N Belt Line Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd has a pool.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have accessible units?
No, 3466 N Belt Line Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd has units with dishwashers.

