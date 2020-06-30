All apartments in Irving
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:48 AM

3336 Balcones Drive

3336 Balcones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Balcones Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

Located in the coveted community of Parkside E,COPPELL ISD brand new 2 Story 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Home with a study,media room & a game Room!Large backyard with a covered patio is perfect for kids and family gatherings.You will be inspired by the open gourmet kitchen w quartz counters,large island,SS appliances,& gas cooktop.Separate bonus workspace included near the kitchen.Guest suite with a full bath downstairs.Master suite has spa like bathroom with separate vanities & a spacious closet. Upstair's had 3 bdrms with 2 shared baths.Featuring Wood Floors,Upgraded Blinds,appliances,light fixtures etc. Fridge,WD come with the lease.PETS on case by case basis.Prefer no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Balcones Drive have any available units?
3336 Balcones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Balcones Drive have?
Some of 3336 Balcones Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Balcones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Balcones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Balcones Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Balcones Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Balcones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Balcones Drive offers parking.
Does 3336 Balcones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 Balcones Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Balcones Drive have a pool?
No, 3336 Balcones Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Balcones Drive have accessible units?
No, 3336 Balcones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Balcones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 Balcones Drive has units with dishwashers.

