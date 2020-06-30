3336 Balcones Drive

Amenities

Located in the coveted community of Parkside E,COPPELL ISD brand new 2 Story 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Home with a study,media room & a game Room!Large backyard with a covered patio is perfect for kids and family gatherings.You will be inspired by the open gourmet kitchen w quartz counters,large island,SS appliances,& gas cooktop.Separate bonus workspace included near the kitchen.Guest suite with a full bath downstairs.Master suite has spa like bathroom with separate vanities & a spacious closet. Upstair's had 3 bdrms with 2 shared baths.Featuring Wood Floors,Upgraded Blinds,appliances,light fixtures etc. Fridge,WD come with the lease.PETS on case by case basis.Prefer no pets.