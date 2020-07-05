All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3311 Kendall Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3311 Kendall Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:02 AM

3311 Kendall Lane

3311 Kendall Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3311 Kendall Lane, Irving, TX 75062
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newly painted with light neutral color downstairs; upstairs neutral paint; gated community; handscraped hardwood floors down; granite in kitchen, butlers pantry & master bath; plantation shutters; lrg master with sitting area, dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub, spacious closet; separate study down. Large gameroom-media up with access to balcony. Easy floorplan for entertaining & everyday living; all bedrooms up. Large deck down. Community amenities include club house, pool, basketball court, tennis court, playscape. HOA dues include both Las Colinas 24-7 patrol service, alarm monitoring, dispatch service and University Park gated entrance, plus common area & community amenities maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Kendall Lane have any available units?
3311 Kendall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Kendall Lane have?
Some of 3311 Kendall Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Kendall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Kendall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Kendall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Kendall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3311 Kendall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Kendall Lane offers parking.
Does 3311 Kendall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Kendall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Kendall Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3311 Kendall Lane has a pool.
Does 3311 Kendall Lane have accessible units?
No, 3311 Kendall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Kendall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Kendall Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas