3311 Kendall Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

Newly painted with light neutral color downstairs; upstairs neutral paint; gated community; handscraped hardwood floors down; granite in kitchen, butlers pantry & master bath; plantation shutters; lrg master with sitting area, dual sinks, separate shower, jetted tub, spacious closet; separate study down. Large gameroom-media up with access to balcony. Easy floorplan for entertaining & everyday living; all bedrooms up. Large deck down. Community amenities include club house, pool, basketball court, tennis court, playscape. HOA dues include both Las Colinas 24-7 patrol service, alarm monitoring, dispatch service and University Park gated entrance, plus common area & community amenities maintenance.