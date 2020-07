Amenities

Landlord will provide the NEW REFRIGERATOR & WASHER DRYER. Beautiful house in a sought after neighborhood, open floor plan, with easy access to the highway, close to shopping and dining choices, with hardwood floor, carpet and ceramic tiles, with beautiful cabinetry, has a beautiful backyard, separate his and her closet, separate washer and dryer room with hookups. Application fees $45 per adult (18 plus), credit report will be checked.