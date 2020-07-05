311 Christie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities carport parking

New duplex for rent in Irving! 311 Christie Ct Irving, TX 75060 home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car port with a small fenced yard. It was built in 1978 and is 1330 sq ft. Located in a quite neighborhood with amazing neighbors! At the end of a cul de sac so not much traffic passes through so there is plenty of peace and quite. Has fresh paint and new carpet throughout the property. This is perfect for anyone and everyone looking for a small quite place to make their own. 15 mins from downtown Dallas, 10 mins from DFW airport, and 5 mins from highway 183. Rent is $1350 a month and deposit is $1350 as well. With the prices in Irving always going up this wont last long so come see it today before its too late!