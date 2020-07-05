All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Christie Court

311 Christie Court · No Longer Available
Location

311 Christie Court, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
microwave
carpet
New duplex for rent in Irving! 311 Christie Ct Irving, TX 75060 home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car port with a small fenced yard. It was built in 1978 and is 1330 sq ft. Located in a quite neighborhood with amazing neighbors! At the end of a cul de sac so not much traffic passes through so there is plenty of peace and quite. Has fresh paint and new carpet throughout the property. This is perfect for anyone and everyone looking for a small quite place to make their own. 15 mins from downtown Dallas, 10 mins from DFW airport, and 5 mins from highway 183. Rent is $1350 a month and deposit is $1350 as well. With the prices in Irving always going up this wont last long so come see it today before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Christie Court have any available units?
311 Christie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Christie Court have?
Some of 311 Christie Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Christie Court currently offering any rent specials?
311 Christie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Christie Court pet-friendly?
No, 311 Christie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 311 Christie Court offer parking?
Yes, 311 Christie Court offers parking.
Does 311 Christie Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Christie Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Christie Court have a pool?
No, 311 Christie Court does not have a pool.
Does 311 Christie Court have accessible units?
No, 311 Christie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Christie Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Christie Court has units with dishwashers.

