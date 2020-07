Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Irving in the heart of the metroplex. This home features open concept living & dining room and offers wood laminate floors, granite counters, ceramic tile and beautifully updated bathrooms. Picture cozy evenings by the wood burning fireplace in the living room. Large back yard with wooden deck on side, great for BBQs or entertaining. Air Conditioner replaced in Dec 2019. Easy access, close to major highways and shopping. Absolutely no pets!