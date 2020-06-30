All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:23 AM

3015 Cross Timbers Drive

3015 Cross Timbers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Cross Timbers Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Ah, baby! This IS it. Updated & beautifully maintained home in coveted community with pool, kids playground & BBQ pit. All fresh paint throughout 6-2019, new carpet 6-2019. Open floor plan, spacious backyard & gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, island, gas cook top, skylight & walk-in pantry. Relax in the formal living room with fireplace or at a second living dining combo area immediately to your left as you enter. Gorgeous master with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub & standing shower. Eat in kitchen, breakfast area or dining area. Each bedroom is spacious & has good size closet. Walk to Stipes elementary with playground, b-ball court & soccer field. Close to Southwest Spray Park & Hwys 161, 183 & I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive have any available units?
3015 Cross Timbers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive have?
Some of 3015 Cross Timbers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 Cross Timbers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Cross Timbers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Cross Timbers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Cross Timbers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Cross Timbers Drive offers parking.
Does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Cross Timbers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3015 Cross Timbers Drive has a pool.
Does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive have accessible units?
No, 3015 Cross Timbers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Cross Timbers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Cross Timbers Drive has units with dishwashers.

