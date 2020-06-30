3015 Cross Timbers Drive

Amenities

Ah, baby! This IS it. Updated & beautifully maintained home in coveted community with pool, kids playground & BBQ pit. All fresh paint throughout 6-2019, new carpet 6-2019. Open floor plan, spacious backyard & gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, island, gas cook top, skylight & walk-in pantry. Relax in the formal living room with fireplace or at a second living dining combo area immediately to your left as you enter. Gorgeous master with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub & standing shower. Eat in kitchen, breakfast area or dining area. Each bedroom is spacious & has good size closet. Walk to Stipes elementary with playground, b-ball court & soccer field. Close to Southwest Spray Park & Hwys 161, 183 & I-30.