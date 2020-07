Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Irving, TX. This home large open rooms with plenty of windows to let in natural light. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space plus a large pantry. The master bedroom has dual vanity sinks, a separate tub a shower, as well as a walk-in closet. The home has a driveway in the back and a large yard as it is on a corner lot.