Irving, TX
2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14

2981 Crest Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Irving
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

2981 Crest Ridge Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Townlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit #14 is a 3/2 type A floor plan located on the 3rd level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living. Located off of Old Jacksonville Highway, in one of Tyler's most beautiful and desirable areas, Copper Ridge Lofts offers access to the finest markets and eateries in East Texas. Indulge in the eclectic architecture of our one story lofts and choose from a variety of floor plans and finishes to meet your personal style and desire. These luxury lofts feature antique brick interior walls, hand scraped wood floors and high ceilings. Step out from the tranquility of your home directly into the Copper Ridge Retail experience of elegant restaurants, boutiques and shopping venues. Copper Ridge Lofts offers a truly unique lifestyle with easy access to many of Tyler's great and wonderful amenities. Choose to be a part of this exceptionally refined community and environment. Life is better with a tree top view of East Texas from Copper Ridge Lofts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 have any available units?
2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 have?
Some of 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 currently offering any rent specials?
2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 pet-friendly?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 offer parking?
Yes, 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 offers parking.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 have a pool?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 does not have a pool.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 have accessible units?
No, 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2981 Crest Ridge Drive Unit #14 has units with dishwashers.

