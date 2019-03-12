2724 Marta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*FOR RENT, available from 6-1. OPEN HOUSE 10am-12pm, Sat, 4-6*. This well-maintained beauty in the heart of the DFW metroplex is available for a new family to call it a home. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1434 sq ft. Perfect for a small to mid-side family. Updated master bathroom, new roof replaced Nov 2017, new water heater. Close proximity to elementary and middle schools, and local businesses including CVS Pharmacy and Fiesta. Easy to get to QuikTrip Park, I-30, Hwy 183, Hwy 161 and Loop 12. Very affordable under-market price priced for quick leasing. Home to be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Won't last long. DO NOT disturb tenant; schedule with your agent