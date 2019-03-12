All apartments in Irving
Location

2724 Marta Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*FOR RENT, available from 6-1. OPEN HOUSE 10am-12pm, Sat, 4-6*. This well-maintained beauty in the heart of the DFW metroplex is available for a new family to call it a home. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1434 sq ft. Perfect for a small to mid-side family. Updated master bathroom, new roof replaced Nov 2017, new water heater. Close proximity to elementary and middle schools, and local businesses including CVS Pharmacy and Fiesta. Easy to get to QuikTrip Park, I-30, Hwy 183, Hwy 161 and Loop 12. Very affordable under-market price priced for quick leasing. Home to be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Won't last long. DO NOT disturb tenant; schedule with your agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Marta Drive have any available units?
2724 Marta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Marta Drive have?
Some of 2724 Marta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Marta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Marta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Marta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2724 Marta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2724 Marta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Marta Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Marta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Marta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Marta Drive have a pool?
No, 2724 Marta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Marta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Marta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Marta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Marta Drive has units with dishwashers.

