2651 Corbeau Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for immediate move-in! This beautiful Townhome features two Master Suites with tons of upgrades including, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooktop, wrought iron staircase spindles, cast stone fireplace mantel, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring in one of the Master Suites, luxury baths, niche designed for a sitting area or office space, 2-car attached garage, and a private backyard with rock wall & extra patio space. All appliances included. The HOA includes front yard watering and mowing. Pets upon approval.

**Lessee to verify all information