All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2651 Corbeau Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2651 Corbeau Dr
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

2651 Corbeau Dr

2651 Corbeau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2651 Corbeau Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in! This beautiful Townhome features two Master Suites with tons of upgrades including, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooktop, wrought iron staircase spindles, cast stone fireplace mantel, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring in one of the Master Suites, luxury baths, niche designed for a sitting area or office space, 2-car attached garage, and a private backyard with rock wall & extra patio space. All appliances included. The HOA includes front yard watering and mowing. Pets upon approval.
**Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 Corbeau Dr have any available units?
2651 Corbeau Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 Corbeau Dr have?
Some of 2651 Corbeau Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Corbeau Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Corbeau Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Corbeau Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2651 Corbeau Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2651 Corbeau Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2651 Corbeau Dr offers parking.
Does 2651 Corbeau Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 Corbeau Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Corbeau Dr have a pool?
No, 2651 Corbeau Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2651 Corbeau Dr have accessible units?
No, 2651 Corbeau Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Corbeau Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 Corbeau Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas