2619 Rue De
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2619 Rue De

2619 Rue de Vl · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Rue de Vl, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
Lovely Townhome in Villas of Cottonwood Creek. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Two baths up and one with separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and linen closet. Corner fireplace with stone surround, wood laminate flooring through out, ceramic tile in bathrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain with home, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, half bath is down with additional closet under stairs. Great location close to DFW airport, major freeways, business centers, sports venues, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Rue De have any available units?
2619 Rue De doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 Rue De have?
Some of 2619 Rue De's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Rue De currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Rue De is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Rue De pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Rue De is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2619 Rue De offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Rue De offers parking.
Does 2619 Rue De have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 Rue De offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Rue De have a pool?
No, 2619 Rue De does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Rue De have accessible units?
No, 2619 Rue De does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Rue De have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Rue De has units with dishwashers.

