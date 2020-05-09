2619 Rue De

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center parking garage

Lovely Townhome in Villas of Cottonwood Creek. 2 large bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Two baths up and one with separate tub and shower, dual vanities, and linen closet. Corner fireplace with stone surround, wood laminate flooring through out, ceramic tile in bathrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain with home, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, half bath is down with additional closet under stairs. Great location close to DFW airport, major freeways, business centers, sports venues, shopping and entertainment.