2605 Ridgewood Street

Amenities
Bring your pickiest clients!!! This house has undergone a 3 month renovation. It has been completely gutted and rebuilt from the inside out. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, you will not find a nicer house in this neighborhood to rent or buy. All new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, all new windows, the lucky tenants will have the feel of moving into a new house. This is a quiet neighborhood with many neighbors who have been there for 40 plus years. This won't last long so please come by today!!