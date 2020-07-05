All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:40 AM

2605 Ridgewood Street

2605 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Ridgewood Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bring your pickiest clients!!! This house has undergone a 3 month renovation. It has been completely gutted and rebuilt from the inside out. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, you will not find a nicer house in this neighborhood to rent or buy. All new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, all new windows, the lucky tenants will have the feel of moving into a new house. This is a quiet neighborhood with many neighbors who have been there for 40 plus years. This won't last long so please come by today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
2605 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 2605 Ridgewood Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Ridgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2605 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 2605 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 2605 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Ridgewood Street has units with dishwashers.

