2526 Rue De

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious 2 story town home is located in a quiet well maintained community featuring spacious living area equipped with gas fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. Home features 2 large master bedroom suites upstairs. Other amenities include galley kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. 2 car garage, and relaxing private patio area in back. Low maintenance as HOA takes care of front lawn care. Available for move in the first week of November 2019. $1300 security deposit for until October 31st 2019.