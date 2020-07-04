All apartments in Irving
2526 Rue De
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:39 AM

2526 Rue De

2526 Rue De Ville
2526 Rue De Ville, Irving, TX 75038
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious 2 story town home is located in a quiet well maintained community featuring spacious living area equipped with gas fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. Home features 2 large master bedroom suites upstairs. Other amenities include galley kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. 2 car garage, and relaxing private patio area in back. Low maintenance as HOA takes care of front lawn care. Available for move in the first week of November 2019. $1300 security deposit for until October 31st 2019.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2526 Rue De have any available units?
2526 Rue De doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Rue De have?
Some of 2526 Rue De's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Rue De currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Rue De is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Rue De pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Rue De is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2526 Rue De offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Rue De offers parking.
Does 2526 Rue De have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Rue De offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Rue De have a pool?
No, 2526 Rue De does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Rue De have accessible units?
No, 2526 Rue De does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Rue De have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Rue De has units with dishwashers.

