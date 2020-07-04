All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2512 Champagne Drive

2512 Champagne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Champagne Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRIME location in Las Colinas, Immaculate, close proximity to highways, airport, shopping& more! Well maintained move-in ready.Hardwood floors in 1st & 2nd floor mainly, half bath for guests. Many upgrades, granite countertops, cherry stained cabinets, gas cooktop, plus pantry, & 2 Story vaulted fam rm w fireplace, big windows giving a natural light. Small living at top of the stairs.Spacious dining room opens up to the galley kitchen w-granite, gas cooktop & tiled backsplash. Enjoy BBQ's in the low maintenance living with a private fenced-in backyard with view to the Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Champagne Drive have any available units?
2512 Champagne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Champagne Drive have?
Some of 2512 Champagne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Champagne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Champagne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Champagne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Champagne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2512 Champagne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Champagne Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Champagne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Champagne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Champagne Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Champagne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Champagne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Champagne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Champagne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Champagne Drive has units with dishwashers.

