2512 Champagne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

PRIME location in Las Colinas, Immaculate, close proximity to highways, airport, shopping& more! Well maintained move-in ready.Hardwood floors in 1st & 2nd floor mainly, half bath for guests. Many upgrades, granite countertops, cherry stained cabinets, gas cooktop, plus pantry, & 2 Story vaulted fam rm w fireplace, big windows giving a natural light. Small living at top of the stairs.Spacious dining room opens up to the galley kitchen w-granite, gas cooktop & tiled backsplash. Enjoy BBQ's in the low maintenance living with a private fenced-in backyard with view to the Creek.