All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2436 Briarcliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2436 Briarcliff Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

2436 Briarcliff Drive

2436 Briarcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2436 Briarcliff Drive, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story pier and beam custom built home. Oversized garage has LOTS and LOTS of floor to ceiling built in cabinets, new pave stone driveway and back porch. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. Living room has built in tv cabinet, wet bar with granite counter tops. Master bedroom has built in cabinet with drawers. Hardwood floors throughout except in bathrooms and kitchen. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. No section 8 or any government housing vouchers. Pets may be acceptable but landlord will look at each situation and make a decision.

Room dimensions and pictures to soon follow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Briarcliff Drive have any available units?
2436 Briarcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Briarcliff Drive have?
Some of 2436 Briarcliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Briarcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Briarcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Briarcliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Briarcliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Briarcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Briarcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 2436 Briarcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Briarcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Briarcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 2436 Briarcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Briarcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2436 Briarcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Briarcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Briarcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas