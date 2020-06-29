2436 Briarcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2 story pier and beam custom built home. Oversized garage has LOTS and LOTS of floor to ceiling built in cabinets, new pave stone driveway and back porch. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. Living room has built in tv cabinet, wet bar with granite counter tops. Master bedroom has built in cabinet with drawers. Hardwood floors throughout except in bathrooms and kitchen. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. No section 8 or any government housing vouchers. Pets may be acceptable but landlord will look at each situation and make a decision.



Room dimensions and pictures to soon follow