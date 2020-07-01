2433 Coulee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHARMING, SPACIOUS, LARGE LOT, 2 CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOORS, NEW LIGHT AND FAN FIXTURES, NEW FENCE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.QUIET STREET CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, JOBS, ATTRACTIONS, DFW AIRPORT. App fees and pet deposit are non refundable. One small dog or cat allowed. Following breeds are excluded unless service animal: Boxer, Pitbull terrier, Strafford terrier, Rottweilers, German Shepperd, Presa Canario, Chow Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiffs, Wolf-hybrid, Alaskan malamute, Siberian Husky Cane corso, Great dane. 18 month lease or longer. throrough credit, background check, income verification, job verification, previous residence verification. total monthly income must exceed $5,400 per month.