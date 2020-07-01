All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:06 AM

2433 Coulee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Coulee Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING, SPACIOUS, LARGE LOT, 2 CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOORS, NEW LIGHT AND FAN FIXTURES, NEW FENCE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.QUIET STREET CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, JOBS, ATTRACTIONS, DFW AIRPORT. App fees and pet deposit are non refundable. One small dog or cat allowed. Following breeds are excluded unless service animal: Boxer, Pitbull terrier, Strafford terrier, Rottweilers, German Shepperd, Presa Canario, Chow Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiffs, Wolf-hybrid, Alaskan malamute, Siberian Husky Cane corso, Great dane. 18 month lease or longer. throrough credit, background check, income verification, job verification, previous residence verification. total monthly income must exceed $5,400 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Coulee Street have any available units?
2433 Coulee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Coulee Street have?
Some of 2433 Coulee Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Coulee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Coulee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Coulee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Coulee Street is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Coulee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Coulee Street offers parking.
Does 2433 Coulee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 Coulee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Coulee Street have a pool?
No, 2433 Coulee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Coulee Street have accessible units?
No, 2433 Coulee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Coulee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Coulee Street has units with dishwashers.

