All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2408 W 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2408 W 6th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 W 6th Street

2408 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 West 6th Street, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for a great house ready to move in with 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, big backyard, and all of these for a great price?
Bingo you just found it, Act quick before is gone.
Tenant to verify all the information contained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 W 6th Street have any available units?
2408 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2408 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2408 W 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2408 W 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2408 W 6th Street offers parking.
Does 2408 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 2408 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 W 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 W 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas