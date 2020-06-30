2408 West 6th Street, Irving, TX 75060 Lamar Brown
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for a great house ready to move in with 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, big backyard, and all of these for a great price? Bingo you just found it, Act quick before is gone. Tenant to verify all the information contained.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 W 6th Street have any available units?
2408 W 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2408 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 W 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.