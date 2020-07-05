2311 Creekside Circle N

Amenities

Come see this recently updated home in highly sought after Hackberry creek that features a gated entrance and a golf community. The interior of the home has been painted in 2019 and new carpet as well. You will love the open concept floor plan with the renovated kitchen that features classic white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and more! Master bedroom is on the 1st floor that features an en suite updated bathroom with frameless shower. Upstairs you will find a huge game room, bonus room along with 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will love the covered patio outside with a privacy fence. The refrigerator stays with the property. Do not miss out on this one!