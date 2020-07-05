All apartments in Irving
2311 Creekside Circle N
2311 Creekside Circle N

2311 Creekside Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Creekside Circle North, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Come see this recently updated home in highly sought after Hackberry creek that features a gated entrance and a golf community. The interior of the home has been painted in 2019 and new carpet as well. You will love the open concept floor plan with the renovated kitchen that features classic white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and more! Master bedroom is on the 1st floor that features an en suite updated bathroom with frameless shower. Upstairs you will find a huge game room, bonus room along with 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will love the covered patio outside with a privacy fence. The refrigerator stays with the property. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Creekside Circle N have any available units?
2311 Creekside Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Creekside Circle N have?
Some of 2311 Creekside Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Creekside Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Creekside Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Creekside Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Creekside Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2311 Creekside Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Creekside Circle N offers parking.
Does 2311 Creekside Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Creekside Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Creekside Circle N have a pool?
No, 2311 Creekside Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Creekside Circle N have accessible units?
No, 2311 Creekside Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Creekside Circle N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Creekside Circle N does not have units with dishwashers.

