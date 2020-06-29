---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9246d8f08c ---- OPEN FLOOR PLANS SINK & TILE BACK SPLASHES GAS HOT WATER HEATER UPGRADED PENDANT LIGHTING GARDEN TUB OR WALK-IN SHOWERS* CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN BATHROOMS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND UNDER CABINET LIGHTING SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES OVERSIZED PRIVATE BALCONY OR PATIO* 10 FT CEILINGS DUAL VANITIES QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED OVERSIZED CLOSETS BLACK ACACIA HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS* CEILING FANS IN LIVING ROOM & BEDROOMS *select units YOUR CHOICE OF THREE DESIGNER FLOOR PLANS DOWNTOWN AUSTIN VIEWS CULINARY-INSPIRED OUTDOOR KITCHEN WALKING TRAILS PET FRIENDLY - NO PET WEIGHT LIMITS! ONE BEDROOM WITH STUDY AVAILABLE SWIMMING POOL WITH SUNDECK HEALTH & FITNESS CENTER RESIDENT LOUNGE BUSINESS CENTER WITH HIGH-SPEED INTERNET OFF LEASH DOG PARK RESIDENT LOUNGE WITH CATERING KITCHEN (CLUB ROOM) DISCOUNTS FOR LOCAL AUSTIN PREFERRED EMPLOYERS:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 Grove have any available units?
2301 Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Grove have?
Some of 2301 Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Grove is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Grove offer parking?
No, 2301 Grove does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Grove have a pool?
Yes, 2301 Grove has a pool.
Does 2301 Grove have accessible units?
No, 2301 Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)