Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just upgraded Master bathroom floor to Tile. Great home in the heart of Valley Ranch with 3 bedrooms and an extra built room upstairs of around 200 sq added. Upgraded kitchen with new fridge and dishwasher, new sink, light fixture, double layer granite counter top. New paint in all the rooms. Master bathroom upgraded showers, lights and faucets. Second bath has updated lights and shower. Formal living and dining is wood floor, kitchen is tile. Nice home to rent in a great area!