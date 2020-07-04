2231 Luckenbach Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous home in the highly sought after Coppell ISD. With dual master bedrooms, media room, game room, study and a light filled double story living room opening up to the kitchen. Hand-scraped wood floors, beautiful medallion inlaid tile at entry, black granite counter tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances and gorgeous upgraded lighting package. Extensive upgrades include central vacuum, multi-station intercom, wet bar with refrigerator, butler's pantry, trash compactor, & so much more. New roof 2019. Close proximity to innovative Richard Lee Elementary school. Electronic Gate leading to garage.