2231 Luckenbach Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous home in the highly sought after Coppell ISD. With dual master bedrooms, media room, game room, study and a light filled double story living room opening up to the kitchen. Hand-scraped wood floors, beautiful medallion inlaid tile at entry, black granite counter tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances and gorgeous upgraded lighting package. Extensive upgrades include central vacuum, multi-station intercom, wet bar with refrigerator, butler's pantry, trash compactor, & so much more. New roof 2019. Close proximity to innovative Richard Lee Elementary school. Electronic Gate leading to garage.