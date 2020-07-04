All apartments in Irving
2231 Luckenbach Lane
2231 Luckenbach Lane

2231 Luckenbach Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Luckenbach Ln, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home in the highly sought after Coppell ISD. With dual master bedrooms, media room, game room, study and a light filled double story living room opening up to the kitchen. Hand-scraped wood floors, beautiful medallion inlaid tile at entry, black granite counter tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances and gorgeous upgraded lighting package. Extensive upgrades include central vacuum, multi-station intercom, wet bar with refrigerator, butler's pantry, trash compactor, & so much more. New roof 2019. Close proximity to innovative Richard Lee Elementary school. Electronic Gate leading to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Luckenbach Lane have any available units?
2231 Luckenbach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Luckenbach Lane have?
Some of 2231 Luckenbach Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Luckenbach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Luckenbach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Luckenbach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Luckenbach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2231 Luckenbach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Luckenbach Lane offers parking.
Does 2231 Luckenbach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Luckenbach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Luckenbach Lane have a pool?
No, 2231 Luckenbach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Luckenbach Lane have accessible units?
No, 2231 Luckenbach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Luckenbach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 Luckenbach Lane has units with dishwashers.

