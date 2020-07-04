All apartments in Irving
Location

222 Wellington Road, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully landscaped 3-2-2 in highly desirable Beacon Hill Village! Property located immediately adjacent to the canal trails of Trinity River. Large backyard with private gate to Valley Ranch Canal Trails. Large living and dining area upon entry. Luxury, upgraded materials throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless appliances. Second living area with fireplace. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Other bedrooms located on other side of home. Property provides quick access to parks,trails and bodies of water; major highways, and world-class retail shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

