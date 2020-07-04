222 Wellington Road

Amenities

Beautifully landscaped 3-2-2 in highly desirable Beacon Hill Village! Property located immediately adjacent to the canal trails of Trinity River. Large backyard with private gate to Valley Ranch Canal Trails. Large living and dining area upon entry. Luxury, upgraded materials throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless appliances. Second living area with fireplace. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, separate shower and garden tub, dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Other bedrooms located on other side of home. Property provides quick access to parks,trails and bodies of water; major highways, and world-class retail shopping and restaurants!