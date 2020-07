Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single story brick home for lease with 2 car attached garage. Faux wood flooring throughout, no carpet! Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, and gas range is open to the Living room with brick gas fireplace and built-ins. Second living area is perfect for a home office or playroom. Large fenced backyard with pergola. NO PETS ALLOWED, NO EXCEPTIONS!