2110 Remington Dr

Gorgeous KHOV Home in Gated Community of Las Colinas is Move-In Ready! $60, 400 in upgrades included! Homeowners enjoy the fireplace and extensive hardwood flooring. Formal and casual dining areas. Chef's kitchen features stainless appliances and lovely countertops. Private owner's suite with separate tub and shower and box window. Guest bedroom with hall bath on first floor. Wonderful gameroom and media room with storage closet and powder bath. Two second floor bedroom share a hall bath. All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Large laundry room near owner's suite. Home features 5 inch baseboards, round sheetrock corners, security system, fully sodded yard, zone irrigation system, low-E vinyl windows, radiant barrier decking, high efficiency gas water heater.



$50.00 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over

$235.00 Initial Admin Fee

1% Monthly Rent Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max