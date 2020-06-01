All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:37 AM

2110 Remington Dr

2110 Remington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Remington Dr, Irving, TX 75063
DFW Freeport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous KHOV Home in Gated Community of Las Colinas is Move-In Ready! $60, 400 in upgrades included! Homeowners enjoy the fireplace and extensive hardwood flooring. Formal and casual dining areas. Chef's kitchen features stainless appliances and lovely countertops. Private owner's suite with separate tub and shower and box window. Guest bedroom with hall bath on first floor. Wonderful gameroom and media room with storage closet and powder bath. Two second floor bedroom share a hall bath. All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Large laundry room near owner's suite. Home features 5 inch baseboards, round sheetrock corners, security system, fully sodded yard, zone irrigation system, low-E vinyl windows, radiant barrier decking, high efficiency gas water heater.

$50.00 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$235.00 Initial Admin Fee
1% Monthly Rent Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Remington Dr have any available units?
2110 Remington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Remington Dr have?
Some of 2110 Remington Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Remington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Remington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Remington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Remington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Remington Dr offer parking?
No, 2110 Remington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Remington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Remington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Remington Dr have a pool?
No, 2110 Remington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Remington Dr have accessible units?
No, 2110 Remington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Remington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Remington Dr has units with dishwashers.

