2107 Shumard Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage, covered patio 1 owner home in sought after gated golf community of Hackberry Creek! Marble entry with curved stair case with wrought iron Spindles, Formal living and dining, Light+airy with soaring ceilings,Fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Island open to Family room.Huge Master with staircase leading to Office on 2nd floor with builtin cabinets. New windows. 4 huge secondary bedrooms with walkin closets upstairs with huge game room. Great location mins to highways, retail & restaurants.