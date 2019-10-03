All apartments in Irving
2107 Shumard Oak Lane
2107 Shumard Oak Lane

2107 Shumard Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Shumard Oak Lane, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage, covered patio 1 owner home in sought after gated golf community of Hackberry Creek! Marble entry with curved stair case with wrought iron Spindles, Formal living and dining, Light+airy with soaring ceilings,Fabulous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Island open to Family room.Huge Master with staircase leading to Office on 2nd floor with builtin cabinets. New windows. 4 huge secondary bedrooms with walkin closets upstairs with huge game room. Great location mins to highways, retail & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane have any available units?
2107 Shumard Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane have?
Some of 2107 Shumard Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Shumard Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Shumard Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Shumard Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Shumard Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Shumard Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Shumard Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 2107 Shumard Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2107 Shumard Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Shumard Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Shumard Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

