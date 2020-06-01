2102 Wilesta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Newly renovated home for Rent or Sale. All new appliances in Kitchen. Beautiful Bathrooms. 2 living areas with plenty of natural sunlight. Perfect location just minutes away from HWY 183 and Baylor Irving Hospital and various grocery stores. This House has an amazing backyard with a carport parking for Boat or RV or any additional vehicle. The Backyard is automatic door operated. Plenty of grass area for kids to play. This quiet neighborhood is a perfect place to raise the family. Extra-large backyard with decent size enclosed space which could be used for various uses. Do not lose the opportunity for making this your home.