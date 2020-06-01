All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:38 AM

2102 Wilesta Drive

2102 Wilesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Wilesta Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Garden Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Newly renovated home for Rent or Sale. All new appliances in Kitchen. Beautiful Bathrooms. 2 living areas with plenty of natural sunlight. Perfect location just minutes away from HWY 183 and Baylor Irving Hospital and various grocery stores. This House has an amazing backyard with a carport parking for Boat or RV or any additional vehicle. The Backyard is automatic door operated. Plenty of grass area for kids to play. This quiet neighborhood is a perfect place to raise the family. Extra-large backyard with decent size enclosed space which could be used for various uses. Do not lose the opportunity for making this your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Wilesta Drive have any available units?
2102 Wilesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Wilesta Drive have?
Some of 2102 Wilesta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Wilesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Wilesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Wilesta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Wilesta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2102 Wilesta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Wilesta Drive offers parking.
Does 2102 Wilesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Wilesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Wilesta Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Wilesta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Wilesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Wilesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Wilesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Wilesta Drive has units with dishwashers.

