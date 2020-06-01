2102 Wilesta Drive

Beautiful Newly renovated home for Rent or Sale. All new appliances in Kitchen. Beautiful Bathrooms. 2 living areas with plenty of natural sunlight. Perfect location just minutes away from HWY 183 and Baylor Irving Hospital and various grocery stores. This House has an amazing backyard with a carport parking for Boat or RV or any additional vehicle. The Backyard is automatic door operated. Plenty of grass area for kids to play. This quiet neighborhood is a perfect place to raise the family. Extra-large backyard with decent size enclosed space which could be used for various uses. Do not lose the opportunity for making this your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
