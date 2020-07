Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful townhome is located in the outstanding community of Emerald Valley. Within minutes of DFW Airport and all major shopping and dining establishments. This perfect location places you close to everything you will need for a suburban lifestyle in a professional environment.It’s a 2 story house with 2 bedrooms on the first floor. Large kitchen with granite, Large walk-in closet in the master bath, Wood blinds throughout, Small backyard patio and greenbelt for outdoor living etc.