Home
/
Irving, TX
/
1944 Pilgrim Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1944 Pilgrim Drive

1944 Pilgrim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Pilgrim Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Plymouth Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UPDATED home with a beautiful kitchen, bathroom, floors and living spaces. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen for storage with beautiful new range oven and stainless steel venthood. Bedrooms are good sizes with fresh paint and master bedroom has it's own half bath. This home also has a storage unit with electricity in the backyard which can be used as a storage or as a workshop. Just a stroll down the street is a beautiful park where you can have a nice, quiet, relaxing walk where you can feed the ducks and geese. Easy access to highway 183 and only a few miles from George Bush turnpike. The landlords took pride in making the house cozy for their tenants so we hope you enjoy living at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Pilgrim Drive have any available units?
1944 Pilgrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Pilgrim Drive have?
Some of 1944 Pilgrim Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Pilgrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Pilgrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Pilgrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Pilgrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1944 Pilgrim Drive offer parking?
No, 1944 Pilgrim Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Pilgrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Pilgrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Pilgrim Drive have a pool?
No, 1944 Pilgrim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Pilgrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 1944 Pilgrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Pilgrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Pilgrim Drive has units with dishwashers.

