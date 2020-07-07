1944 Pilgrim Drive

Amenities

UPDATED home with a beautiful kitchen, bathroom, floors and living spaces. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen for storage with beautiful new range oven and stainless steel venthood. Bedrooms are good sizes with fresh paint and master bedroom has it's own half bath. This home also has a storage unit with electricity in the backyard which can be used as a storage or as a workshop. Just a stroll down the street is a beautiful park where you can have a nice, quiet, relaxing walk where you can feed the ducks and geese. Easy access to highway 183 and only a few miles from George Bush turnpike. The landlords took pride in making the house cozy for their tenants so we hope you enjoy living at this property.