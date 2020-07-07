1924 Robin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Corner lot 2 bedroom 2 bathroom half-duplex with a 2 car garage. Home was freshly painted and features ceramic tile and updated fixtures. Kitchen features a tile backsplash and lots of storage space. Fridge included. Living area features lots of natural light, a brick fireplace, and ceramic tile. Both bedrooms feature a bathroom. Backyard features a patio area and a great space to entertain. Conveniently located close to major highways and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Walking distance to schools and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment.