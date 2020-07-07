All apartments in Irving
Location

1924 Robin Rd, Irving, TX 75061
Irving Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot 2 bedroom 2 bathroom half-duplex with a 2 car garage. Home was freshly painted and features ceramic tile and updated fixtures. Kitchen features a tile backsplash and lots of storage space. Fridge included. Living area features lots of natural light, a brick fireplace, and ceramic tile. Both bedrooms feature a bathroom. Backyard features a patio area and a great space to entertain. Conveniently located close to major highways and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Walking distance to schools and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Robin Road have any available units?
1924 Robin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Robin Road have?
Some of 1924 Robin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Robin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Robin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Robin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Robin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1924 Robin Road offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Robin Road offers parking.
Does 1924 Robin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Robin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Robin Road have a pool?
No, 1924 Robin Road does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Robin Road have accessible units?
No, 1924 Robin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Robin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Robin Road has units with dishwashers.

