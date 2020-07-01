All apartments in Irving
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

1924 Loma Linda Drive

1924 Loma Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Loma Linda Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this townhouse located in the heart of Valley Ranch! All rooms are big and have been very well maintained. Giant kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances making cooking a breeze. Two bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom and a half bathroom downstairs. Small patio in back and covered two car garage with plenty of storage space available. New floors and paint have been recently done. This home is close by shopping centers, bars, and restaurants less than 5 mins away. Energy star certified to help with the utility bills. Located in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Quiet neighborhood makes this home perfect for any and everyone. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
1924 Loma Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Loma Linda Drive have?
Some of 1924 Loma Linda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Loma Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Loma Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Loma Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Loma Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 1924 Loma Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Loma Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Loma Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 1924 Loma Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Loma Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1924 Loma Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Loma Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Loma Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.

