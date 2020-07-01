1924 Loma Linda Drive

Amenities

Come see this townhouse located in the heart of Valley Ranch! All rooms are big and have been very well maintained. Giant kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances making cooking a breeze. Two bedrooms upstairs with their own bathroom and a half bathroom downstairs. Small patio in back and covered two car garage with plenty of storage space available. New floors and paint have been recently done. This home is close by shopping centers, bars, and restaurants less than 5 mins away. Energy star certified to help with the utility bills. Located in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Quiet neighborhood makes this home perfect for any and everyone. Pet friendly!