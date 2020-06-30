1920 Lantana Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect townhome in quiet Emerald Valley! Elegant curved entry, tile floors on first level, open kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, comes with top of line LG refrigerator. Breakfast bar and separate eating area. Study with awesome lighting and built-ins along with under stair storage. Upstairs is a lovely master suite off the large landing. 2 spare bedrooms with jack and hill bath. Landry room with LG front end loading washer and dryer located upstairs. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. t. Nice upgrades include water purification system, custom closet shelving and finished out garage with extra cabinets. Owner pays HOA fees.