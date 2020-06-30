All apartments in Irving
1920 Lantana Lane

1920 Lantana Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Lantana Ln, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect townhome in quiet Emerald Valley! Elegant curved entry, tile floors on first level, open kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, comes with top of line LG refrigerator. Breakfast bar and separate eating area. Study with awesome lighting and built-ins along with under stair storage. Upstairs is a lovely master suite off the large landing. 2 spare bedrooms with jack and hill bath. Landry room with LG front end loading washer and dryer located upstairs. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. t. Nice upgrades include water purification system, custom closet shelving and finished out garage with extra cabinets. Owner pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Lantana Lane have any available units?
1920 Lantana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Lantana Lane have?
Some of 1920 Lantana Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Lantana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Lantana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Lantana Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Lantana Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1920 Lantana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Lantana Lane offers parking.
Does 1920 Lantana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Lantana Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Lantana Lane have a pool?
No, 1920 Lantana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Lantana Lane have accessible units?
No, 1920 Lantana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Lantana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Lantana Lane has units with dishwashers.

