1803 Cooper Drive

Are you looking to Lease a home before the Holiday? This Fabulous newly renovated home is Move in Ready! It is located in the prominent North Irving Heights Community! The Kitchen has all new Appliances, new Backsplash and Granite counters. New floors throughout the home and all new Paint! The doors are Wide and the seller willing to building a ramp in the front of the house. You will Love the Oversized Lot and located near A+ Schools. Perfectly located near 183, 114, N. Dallas Tollway, Shopping and Entertainment. Don't wait,make your appointment today. This Diamond won't last long!