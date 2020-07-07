All apartments in Irving
1803 Cooper Drive

1803 Cooper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Cooper Drive, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking to Lease a home before the Holiday? This Fabulous newly renovated home is Move in Ready! It is located in the prominent North Irving Heights Community! The Kitchen has all new Appliances, new Backsplash and Granite counters. New floors throughout the home and all new Paint! The doors are Wide and the seller willing to building a ramp in the front of the house. You will Love the Oversized Lot and located near A+ Schools. Perfectly located near 183, 114, N. Dallas Tollway, Shopping and Entertainment. Don't wait,make your appointment today. This Diamond won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Cooper Drive have any available units?
1803 Cooper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Cooper Drive have?
Some of 1803 Cooper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Cooper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Cooper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Cooper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Cooper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1803 Cooper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Cooper Drive offers parking.
Does 1803 Cooper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Cooper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Cooper Drive have a pool?
No, 1803 Cooper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Cooper Drive have accessible units?
No, 1803 Cooper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Cooper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Cooper Drive has units with dishwashers.

