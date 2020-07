Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Single story home in graff farms!Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in sought after Graff Farms subdivision! Spacious living area, kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinets. Enter the house through the front porch and relax in the back patio! Move-in ready home with easy access to highways 183, 161, and 30. Close to schools and shopping. Must-see home!



Showing begins on Monday