1600 Nelson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Privately nestled in coveted Las Colinas’ premier gated community overlooking the 16th hole of the Four Seasons Cottonwood Valley Golf Course Featuring 4 Bdrms, 4.4 Baths, 4 Car Gar + Private Office, Exercise, Game & Media Rms. This French Traditional estate showcases exquisite details, multiple living areas & Staircases, Gourmet Kitchen with 2 DW's, 6 Burner Gas Stove & Built In Fridge-Freezer. Magnificent Master Suite w'Sitting Area, FP, Spa Like Bath & His-Her Walk In Closets. The resort-style pool is perfect for entertaining. Convenient Location near DFW Airport & Downtown Dallas, the community offers an uncompromised quality lifestyle.