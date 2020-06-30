All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 1600 Nelson Drive.
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:21 PM

1600 Nelson Drive

1600 Nelson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Nelson Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Privately nestled in coveted Las Colinas’ premier gated community overlooking the 16th hole of the Four Seasons Cottonwood Valley Golf Course Featuring 4 Bdrms, 4.4 Baths, 4 Car Gar + Private Office, Exercise, Game & Media Rms. This French Traditional estate showcases exquisite details, multiple living areas & Staircases, Gourmet Kitchen with 2 DW's, 6 Burner Gas Stove & Built In Fridge-Freezer. Magnificent Master Suite w'Sitting Area, FP, Spa Like Bath & His-Her Walk In Closets. The resort-style pool is perfect for entertaining. Convenient Location near DFW Airport & Downtown Dallas, the community offers an uncompromised quality lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Nelson Drive have any available units?
1600 Nelson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Nelson Drive have?
Some of 1600 Nelson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Nelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Nelson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Nelson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Nelson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1600 Nelson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Nelson Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Nelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Nelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Nelson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Nelson Drive has a pool.
Does 1600 Nelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Nelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Nelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Nelson Drive has units with dishwashers.

