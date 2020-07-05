All apartments in Irving
1554 BILTMORE Lane
Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:51 AM

1554 BILTMORE Lane

1554 Biltmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Biltmore Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
If you're interested in a prime DFW location and all this city has to offer this is the place to be. This area of Las Colinas provides an excellent school district (Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD) and all of your DFW needs in a concentrated and innovative location. Minutes away from the Airport, Downtown Dallas, the Galleria Shopping Mall, and all major pro sports arenas. Large rooms and up to date kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, large island and eating-in area. Wood floors in Living Room and Dining room. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn care included in the lease. No additional hoa fees. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 BILTMORE Lane have any available units?
1554 BILTMORE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 BILTMORE Lane have?
Some of 1554 BILTMORE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 BILTMORE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1554 BILTMORE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 BILTMORE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1554 BILTMORE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1554 BILTMORE Lane offer parking?
No, 1554 BILTMORE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1554 BILTMORE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 BILTMORE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 BILTMORE Lane have a pool?
No, 1554 BILTMORE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1554 BILTMORE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1554 BILTMORE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 BILTMORE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 BILTMORE Lane has units with dishwashers.

