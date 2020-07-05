1554 BILTMORE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

If you're interested in a prime DFW location and all this city has to offer this is the place to be. This area of Las Colinas provides an excellent school district (Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD) and all of your DFW needs in a concentrated and innovative location. Minutes away from the Airport, Downtown Dallas, the Galleria Shopping Mall, and all major pro sports arenas. Large rooms and up to date kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, large island and eating-in area. Wood floors in Living Room and Dining room. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn care included in the lease. No additional hoa fees. Great location!