Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully remodeled 3 bedrooms & 2 bath home in South Irving with a large backyard. Brand new kitchen, new appliances, new flooring throughout, new paint, new lighting, new fixtures, new granite counter tops and much more! Great location and easy access to highway; Great Neighborhood!