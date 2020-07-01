All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:28 AM

1513 Atlanta Drive

1513 Atlanta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Atlanta Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story home is move in ready! Family home with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, and 2 full . 2 car Garage with extra parking. Great Tile Work in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. White Color appliances microwave, dishwasher, and stove, plus Blinds all around the house. Counter Tops and, beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Atlanta Drive have any available units?
1513 Atlanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Atlanta Drive have?
Some of 1513 Atlanta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Atlanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Atlanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Atlanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Atlanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1513 Atlanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Atlanta Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Atlanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Atlanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Atlanta Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Atlanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Atlanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Atlanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Atlanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Atlanta Drive has units with dishwashers.

