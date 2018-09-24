All apartments in Irving
1221 Fairdale St
1221 Fairdale St

1221 Fairdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Fairdale Street, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Home for rent north Irving 3 beds 1.5 baths - Property Id: 125819

Very nice home for rent in north Irving 3 beds 1.5 baths. $1550 a month $1600 deposit. Please complete questionnaire for showing appointments or apply now here on line $45 application fee per adult. See video at Devore Realty on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hGxbtwJPy4
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125819
Property Id 125819

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4927007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Fairdale St have any available units?
1221 Fairdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Fairdale St have?
Some of 1221 Fairdale St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Fairdale St currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Fairdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Fairdale St pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Fairdale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 1221 Fairdale St offer parking?
No, 1221 Fairdale St does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Fairdale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Fairdale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Fairdale St have a pool?
No, 1221 Fairdale St does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Fairdale St have accessible units?
No, 1221 Fairdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Fairdale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Fairdale St has units with dishwashers.

