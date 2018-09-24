Home for rent north Irving 3 beds 1.5 baths - Property Id: 125819
Very nice home for rent in north Irving 3 beds 1.5 baths. $1550 a month $1600 deposit. Please complete questionnaire for showing appointments or apply now here on line $45 application fee per adult. See video at Devore Realty on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hGxbtwJPy4 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125819 Property Id 125819
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4927007)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 Fairdale St have any available units?
1221 Fairdale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Fairdale St have?
Some of 1221 Fairdale St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Fairdale St currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Fairdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.