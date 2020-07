Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No housing vouchers. Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment located in South Irving off of W Shady Grove and Shufford. Spacious living area, nice size bedrooms on the second level. Full size washer and dryer connections in two car garage. Yard care included. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. One small pet up to 35 pounds maximum, no smokers.